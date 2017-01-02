Demonetisation: Bank union demands overtime allowance for extra work

A bank union has demanded overtime for the extra hours put in by the staff after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

National Organisation of Bank Workers, an affiliate of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, said in a letter to the prime minister that bankers have worked for upto 12 to 18 a day.

"Only few banks have considered overtime for extra working. Kindly advise the management to consider the overtime for beyond working hours worked by bank employees," the letter said.

It also called for stepping up recruitment activities and said that banks are understaffed for implementing all schemes. NOBW vice president Ashwani Rana also pitched for decent salary hike in the wage revision due in November this year.

"Wage revision of bank employees is due in November 2017. Your government has already advised IBA to implement it on due date. We wish to bring to your kind notice that bank employees are far behind government employees in salary structure. Kindly give a good rise to bank employees and bring them at par with govt employees," it said.

The prime minister had earlier praised the bank employees and said "during this period, bank employees have worked day and night. Female employees too worked till late hours as part of this mission."

PTI