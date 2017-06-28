Demand for Gorkhaland reverberates in Bengaluru

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The agitation for a separate state for Gorkhas is also gaining strength from Bengaluru. While Darjeeling has been marred with protests against the West Bengal government, members of the Gorkha community, as well as supporters of their cause, came together in Bengaluru to demand a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Demand for Gorkhaland reverberates in Bengaluru

Dozens of North-eastern Indians protested at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Wednesday holding placards and shouting slogans against the West Bengal government and reiterating their demands for Gorkhaland. Sporting t-shirts with slogans in support of Gorkhaland and traditional caps, protesters waved the Indian flag seeking support from the rest of the country for their agitation.

On June 20, hundreds of protesters had gathered at Town Hall in Bengaluru to extend support to protests in Darjeeling for the cause of Gorkhas. For the community, it is a matter of identity and the sense of belongingness that is at stake.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gorkhaland, bengaluru, protests, agitation, darjeeling

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 15:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...