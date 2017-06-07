Delhi's cop turns out to be mastermind of Kerala ATM robbery gang

A top cop from Delhi Police's crime branch, who went missing for six months, allegedly turned out to be mastermind of the ATM robbers' gang.

Aslup Khan, attached with the RK Puram unit of the crime branch, ran a gang that robbed banks and ATMs in Kerala and is also suspected of having operated in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, reported TOI.

A special investigation team of Kerala Police recently arrested one of the gang members, Suresh (37) in Delhi. Suresh, a resident of Karnal, divuged details on Khan and his other associates. Suresh said he had initially met Khan as an informer.

As per reports, Aslup Khan had gone on a month's leave on December 15. Later, he extended his leave for one more month. Subsequently, he was suddenly suspended and his salary was withheld.

According to police, Khan's gang had looted ATMs located at Cheriyanadu, Kazhakoottam, Ramapuram and Kanjikuz. Suresh's role was to travel across Kerala and spot ATMs located in isolated areas which had no security. Khan and Suresh then chalked out the escape routes. Other gang members were proficient in ATM operations as they had a precise idea of the location of the cash and were careful not to burn the currency while using a gas cutter to get to the cash box.

The gang used mobiles with utmost care and switched them off at intervals. They avoided being spotted in ATMs' CCTVs. The car used by the criminals had the number registered to an ambulance which was earlier used at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

OneIndia News