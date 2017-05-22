Delhiites gets relief from heat as rain continues to lash on Monday

New Delhi, May 22: In a much respite to Delhiites from the heat, the rain continued lash through the night, bringing the temperature to 29-degree celsius on Monday. The showers, reported from different parts of Delhi and NCR brought a welcome relief to the residents of Delhi from the scorching heat.

According to Meteorological Department, it had forecasted overcast conditions with developments of thunder and lightning in some parts of the city on Sunday.

On Sunday, After a clear morning, the skies became cloudy during the afternoon and large parts of the national capital experienced rain, bringing a welcome respite from the prevailing hot spell.

Similar weather conditions -- rain accompanied by thunderstorm -- was forecasted by the MeT office for Monday.

An official of the IMD said the subsequent two days, too, will have partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunder and lightning.

The national capital had been experiencing above average temperatures during the past few days. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday morning was 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, IMD said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 46 per cent. Saturday's maximum temperature was 38.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below season's average while the minimum temperature was 28.4, two notches above the season's average.

OneIndia News