Delhi: Youth dies after getting 30-minute massage

New Delhi, May 2: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old youth died after his mother massaged him, in an attempt to provide relief in leg pain.

The tragic incident took place in October 2016 and a report on this fatal case was published in the latest issue of Medico-Legal Journal.

As per a report published in TOI, the youth received an injury on his left ankle while playing badminton on Sept 15, 2016, after which he was advised rest.

On Sept 26, as pain persisted, a plaster bandage was put around his leg. On Oct 24, plaster was removed, but pain continued and it further led to a blood clot in his veins.

On Oct 31, the youth complained of severe pain, after which his mother massaged his leg for 30 minutes. Following the massage, the blood pressure of the youth dipped dangerously and he felt shortness of breath.

At 9.30 pm, his mother rushed him to AIIMS but doctors were unable to revive him, despite the best resuscitative efforts. His autopsy report revealed that a blood clot had developed in his deep veins.

5X1 cm sized clot got dislodged from the leg veins and travelled to the pulmonary artery that supplies blood to the lungs, causing instant death, the report added.

Doctors warn about side effects of massage therapy

Following the youth's death, the doctors at AIIMS have warned about the complications arising from such rare cases.

In a warning against massages by amateurs, Dr Sudhir Gupta, professor and head of forensic medicine at AIIMS, said, "Using forceful techniques and for prolonged periods in a patient with deep vein thrombosis can lead to fatal complications."

In a report, the Medico-Legal Journal stated, "In this case, the deceased's mother had massaged the leg to alleviate pain and was unaware of the complications. There was no advice recorded in the hospital by the doctors about the risks and dangers of a massage to this affected leg. This advice should have been provided."

