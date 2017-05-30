Delhi: Wheelchair-bound passenger arrested for smuggling gold

New Delhi, May 30: In a shocking incident, the customs officials on Tuesday arrested a 63-year-old, who was trying to use his wheelchair as a cover to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 93 lakh at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The officials also arrested two men along with the physically challenged man.

According to reports, the passenger arrived from Dubai by a Jet Airways flight and was stopped by customs officials after the green channel. During interrogation, he confessed to carrying gold.

Four bars were kept in his shorts which he was wearing under his trousers. The passengers in believed to be from Pondicherry and was supposed to travel to Chennai.

One of the officials said that a total of 3.5 kgs of gold was recovered from the three passengers and were arrested under Customs Act.

The officials added that this was the first case of a passenger misusing a wheelchair. Further investigation is underway.

OneIndia News