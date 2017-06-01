Delhi: Unidentified persons open fire at car of Rahul Sharma, who alleged PWD scam

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Unidentified persons on Wednesday opened fire at car of Rahul Sharma, whistleblower of PWD scam involving Delhi CM's relative in Greater Noida.

According to Sharma, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida, as he and his cousin were travelling towards Ghaziabad around 12 noon, two persons on a motorcycle overtook their car near Gaur International School & tried to shoot at him. However, locals raised alarm and he was escaped unhurt.

As they were wearing helmets, I could not see their faces," said Sharma.

Sharma had earlier submitted a complaint to the ACB alleging that he was getting threats since he had raked up the issue of the PWD "scam".

OneIndia News

Read more about:

whistleblower, acb, pwd, scam, firing, noida, delhi

Other articles published on Jun 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...