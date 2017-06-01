Delhi: Unidentified persons open fire at car of Rahul Sharma, who alleged PWD scam

Unidentified persons on Wednesday opened fire at car of Rahul Sharma, whistleblower of PWD scam involving Delhi CM's relative in Greater Noida.

#WATCH: Unidentified persons opened fire at car of Rahul Sharma, whistleblower of PWD scam involving Delhi CM's relative(Greater Noida,31/5) pic.twitter.com/1PeoBHlyLv — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

According to Sharma, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida, as he and his cousin were travelling towards Ghaziabad around 12 noon, two persons on a motorcycle overtook their car near Gaur International School & tried to shoot at him. However, locals raised alarm and he was escaped unhurt.

As they were wearing helmets, I could not see their faces," said Sharma.

Sharma had earlier submitted a complaint to the ACB alleging that he was getting threats since he had raked up the issue of the PWD "scam".

OneIndia News