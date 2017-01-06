Delhi to move UN again to ban Maualana Azhar

The Indian government is consulting with other countries on a fresh resolution to seek a ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar at the United Nations. Top officials in the ministry for External Affairs are in touch with counterparts at other nations to bring about a fresh resolution to impose a ban or declare the Jaish-e-Mohammad chief a terrorist.

India's several attempts to get a ban imposed on Azhar have failed with China being the only country to block it. India has got the support of all nations in the UN, barring China. Indian officials have said that China has blocked efforts to ban Azhar and this could be at the insistence of its all-weather friend, Pakistan.

Azhar is wanted by India for the Parliament (2001), Uri (2016), Nagrota (2016) and Pathankot attacks (2016).

While China says that a ban cannot be enforced without a proper discussion, India has cried foul citing Pakistan pressure. Officials in India say that any move by China supporting a ban on Azhar would upset Pakistan which considers the terrorist as a strategic asset.

OneIndia News