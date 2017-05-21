Delhi: Thousands of dalits to protest in Jantar Mantar today

Despite permission denied by the Delhi Police, the Dalit activists are determined to hold a rally on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in Delhi protesting against alleged atrocities on Dalits in Saharanpur.

The unions had told police that they expected a gathering of over 50,000 people, which prompted police to deny permission.

However, members of the Bhim Army said they have already arrived in Delhi and will go ahead with the protest.

The development comes a day after the recent violence involving Dalits and Thakurs in Saharanpur during the birth anniversary celebrations of B R Ambedkar.

OneIndia News