Delhi tableau to feature in Republic Day parade after 3 years

New Delhi, Jan 22: After a gap of three years, a Delhi tableau will take part in the 68th Republic Day parade here. The tableau, Model School, portrays the transformation in government schools and better quality of education in the national capital.

Lakshadweep will also take part this year after a gap of 23 years. Its tableau will focus on the tourism opportunities and hidden destinations.

Other states participating in the Republic Day parade are Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Gujarat, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.

Ministerial departments taking part are the Central Board of Excise and Customs, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Central Public Works Department and Ministry of Skill Development.

