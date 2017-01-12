Delhi Stinks: As sanitation workers' strike enters 8th day, AAP busy with Punjab polls

New Delhi, Jan 12: The strike by a section of sanitation workers in Delhi over the delay in payment of salaries entered the eight day on Thursday.

The workers staged a protest outside the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, asking their demands to be fulfilled.

Delhi: Sanitation workers' strike enters 8th day; workers stage protest outside East Delhi Municipal Corporation. pic.twitter.com/ARv8fb8SR1 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 12, 2017

Since the time the Aam Aadmi Party has taken over the reins of the national capital for the second time in 2015, strikes by sanitation workers have become an annual affair.

As a result of the ongoing protest by sanitation workers, several areas of Delhi like Jhilmil Colony, Patparganj and Laxmi Nagar, are reeling under huge piles of garbage.

While on one hand the AAP says the payment of salary is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the civic body states that the entire burden can't be shifted on it.

The three MCDs are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The AAP government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has often accused the rival party councillors of siphoning of funds meant for salaries of workers.

Garbage menace angers green body

The National Green Tribunal has rapped both the Delhi government and the civic body over garbage menace in the capital city.

The NGT has sought a detailed report by Friday over the budget allocated by the government for salaries of sanitation workers.

"In the tussle between the government and the MCD, the general public is made to suffer," said a statement issued by the NGT.

On Thursday, the NGT directed the Delhi government to pay salaries to the MCD sanitation workers.

In the midst of the crisis, the entire machinery of the AAP, including its chief Kejriwal, is busy preparing for the upcoming Punjab polls. The Punjab Assembly elections will be held in single phase on February 4,

OneIndia News