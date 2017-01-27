Delhi SHOCKER: Mother throws child down a flight of stairs

A shocking video of a 26-year-old mother in Delhi throwing her toddler down a flight of stairs emerged on Friday. The incident is said to have taken place on January 21, but a complaint in this regard was filed only on January 24. The video shows Sonu Gupta, throwing her child down the first floor strains of their residence after an argument with family members.

The video shows an agitated mother dragging the child who is asleep on the bed and flinging him down the stairs as family members rush to rescue the child. The child's father filed a complaint with the Pul Prahladpur police following which a case has been taken up.

The police claim that the child had sustained injuries due to the fall and was rushed to AIIMS immediately. While keeping mum on arrests, the police only claimed to have initiated legal action in the case.

OneIndia News