Delhi serial rapist arrested, says lost count of his victims

New Delhi, Jan 16: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a tailor and father of five for sexually assaulting many girls for the past 14 years. The accused, Sunil Rastogi, worked as a tailor and was arrested on Saturday after investigations led police officials to him. According to latest reports, Rastogi has been sent to judicial custody for 14.

The accused was arrested from Delhi's Kondli Village and is said to have confessed to his crime. His confession has baffled officials who say that he would target young girls and would tell them that their father had sent something for them and would then take them to an isolated place.

He told police officials that he would prey on young girls and enjoyed it for sexual satisfaction. Rastogi has three daughters and two sons and is said to have committed similar crimes in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Preliminary inquiry shows that he was beaten and thrown out of his home in 2004 after he attacked a neighbour's daughter. He has also been charged with drugs, theft and molestation.

First two instances when he assaulted girls, no complaint was filed against him. Thinking that he could get away with his crime, he continued assaulting minor girls.

OneIndia News