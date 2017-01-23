Delhi road rage: Speeding BMW rams into Uber cab killing driver

In yet another case of rash driving gone wrong in Delhi, a speeding BMW rammed into a WagonR on Sunday night killing the driver on the spot. The vehicle belonged to the Uber cab service. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm near the Munirka flyover on Outer Ring Road in south Delhi.

The Uber driver, Nazirul Islam, had joined the cab fleet a day before. The Delhi police arrested the accused, 24-year-old Shoib Kohli, who fled the spot after the incident. Kohli is a resident of Panchsheel Park and works in a multi-national company in Gurgaon.

One dead as two cars rammed into each other near Delhi's Munirka area in early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/dHkVNtszTK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

The cars were going towards Vasant Vihar from Kalkaji, the police said.

Eyewitnesses told the cops that the speeding BMW hit the WagonR from behind completely crushing the hatchback. "We have arrested the driver of the car and will soon produce him in the court. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered against the driver of the BMW," Ishwar Singh, DCP (South), told mediapersons.

OneIndia News