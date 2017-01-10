Delhi: Resident doctors threaten to go on mass leave from Jan 17

New Delhi, Jan 10: Resident doctors working at Delhi-government run hospitals on Tuesday threatened to go on mass leave from January 17 if their demand for implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations are not met.

The warning came after representatives of the federation of resident doctors association met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain urging him to ensure the recommendations were implemented for resident doctors working at Delhi government- run hospitals.

"Already these (recommendations) have been implemented for resident doctors in central government hospitals but they have not been implemented for us," FORDA president Pankaj Solanki said.

"The implementation will bring in a hike in the salaries of the resident doctors. We want the health minister to issue orders to all its hospitals. We are still looking forward to a positive response from the minister in this regard," he said.

He said if their demand was not met, the resident doctors in Delhi government-run hospitals will go on mass leave from January 17. FORDA, an association created for the welfare of resident doctors all over India, was founded in January 2014 in Delhi.

PTI