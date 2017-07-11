Delhi-Ranchi flyer tries to open emergency door before landing; tragedy averted

A major tragedy was averted on Monday night as a passenger on Delhi-Ranchi Air Asia flight opened emergency door before the aircraft landed at Ranchi airport, Jharkhand.

The unruly passenger was handed over to the local police on Monday. It is not yet clear why did the passenger open the door and what action is being taken against him. Air Asia has not given an official statement on the incident.

This incident is being reported after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulting an Air India staffer and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP JC Diwakar Reddy's ruckus at the Vizag airport are still fresh in memory.

Unfortunately, the meeting on a national no-fly list for unruly passengers still remain inconclusive. The top officials of the ministry of civil aviation debated whether airline crew and ground staff should also be covered in the list.

A framework for a no-fly list for unruly passengers is in the last stages of being finalised and a top official had said that the rules would be made public in the first week of July. The government had last month made its draft rules on no-fly list public and invited stakeholders' comments.

(With agency inputs)