I still can't believe the result, says CBSE topper Raksha Gopal

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School Noida scored 99.6% to top the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the results of which were declared on Sunday.

I still can't believe the result, my aim was to do well,din't expect to top: Raksha Gopal, #CBSEclassXII topper pic.twitter.com/5MHHr2rPpG — ANI (@ANI_news) May 28, 2017

Raksha Gopal while speaking to ANI, said,''I still can't believe the result, my aim was to do well, didn't expect to top.''

The second topper was Bhumi Sawant De from DAV Chandigarh. She scored 99.4% marks and Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya Chandigarh is third with 99.2%.

The much-awaited results, which were delayed due to confusion over a Delhi High Court on moderation policy, are available on official websites of CBSE www.cbse.nic.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and results.nic.in.

All India pass percentage is 82 percent as compared to 83 last year. Meanwhile, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke to the CBSE Class XII toppers in all three streams of Science, Commerce and Humanities and also congratulated for the same. He also said that those who did not do well should try again.

OneIndia News