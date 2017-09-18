Al-Qaeda operative arrested in Delhi

An alleged operative of the al-Qaeda has been arrested in Delhi. A special team of the Delhi police carried out the arrest based on intelligence inputs.

Sources say that they had information that he was part of a module and was carrying out a reconnaissance in the city. The police are also probing whether more members of the module are present in Delhi.

The Delhi Police said that the arrested accused Shuman was plotting a "major operation" in the country and his other aid could be also present in the national capital.

Haque, 28, had been allegedly associated with the terror outfit for the last four years and is trained from Mauritiana.

Addressing a press conference, DCP Special Cell said the arrested al-qaeda terrorist was a British national, who came to Bangladesh to recruit people. An identity card found in Haque's possession showed him to be a British national.

Police said that he came to India to set up base in Mizoram, Manipur and send people to Myanmar, basically espousing cause of Rohingyas.

It may be recalled that recently Zeeshan Ali, an alleged operative of the al-Qaeda was deported from Saudi Arabia. He was arrested on arrival in connection with a terror funding case.

