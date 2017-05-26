Delhi on 'very' high alert as 21 Lashkar militants slip in

Delhi has been put on very high-alert after intelligence suggested that 21 militants of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have entered into the National Capital. The alert states that 20 to 21 terrorists of the Lashkar have entered Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Delhi on the instructions of the ISI.

The alert also states that the plan is to carry out spectacular terrorist attacks. The police in Delhi especially have been told to be on utmost alert and keep an eye on any suspicious movements. The security at all important locations need to be stepped up, the alert also states.

Security at metro stations, railway stations, inter-state bus terminus, tourist places, markets, famous hotels, shopping malls, religious places, auditoriums, and stadiums have ordered to be stepped up.

The police have been directed to keep a sharp eye on suspicious people, articles, vehicles and conduct through checks.

The alert has been rated Grade A by the Intelligence Bureau. The alert is highest in the case of Delhi, the IB says. The ISI has been plotting a major strike in key locations in India. From Kashmir they have been trying to infiltrate Lashkar militants into the National Capital and other important locations to carry out spectacular strikes, the IB also says.

OneIndia News