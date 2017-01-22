Delhi: Notorious robbery gang leader nabbed

New Delhi, Jan 22: Leader of an inter-state robbery gang carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, has been arrested for his involvement in over dozen cases of dacoity and murder in his native place Azamgarh,UP, and the national capital.

Chandram Prasad, 33, who led a gang in northwest Delhi area, was arrested from Gole Chakkar on Shah Alam Bandh Road in Jehangirpuri, by a crime branch team on January 19, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He is previously involved in 18 cases of robbery, dacoity, theft, Arms Act and Gangster Act out of which 13 cases were registered in UP and 5 cases in Delhi. Also, he is a history sheeter of Rani Ki Sarai police station in Azamgarh. Chandram along with his associates had committed several robberies, including murder in Delhi, and was wanted by local police.

Six months ago, a crime branch team visiting Azamgarh for another case, got clues about Chandrama. It was also noticed that a reward of Rs one lakh was announced on his arrest by Delhi Police, said the officer.

Chandram along with his associates Rampher Yadav and Sagar had tried to rob a cloth merchant and killed him in Majlis Park, the officer said. On a specific input Crime Branch laid a trap near Gole Chakkar in Jehangirpuri on Thursday, when he was intercepted by the raiding party, he tried to escape using a country made pistol but was overpowered before he could shoot head constables Sohan Lal and Praveen, the officer added.

In past one year his gang had committed half-a-dozen robberies in northwest Delhi. Earlier, Chandrama was arrested by Delhi Police in 2007 and 2008.

PTI