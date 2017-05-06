New Delhi, May 6: In a shocking incident, around 175 students and nine teachers of a school in the national capital were admitted to four different hospitals after gas leak was reported near the school on Saturday.

"Around 173 children have been admitted to four hospitals for treatment. No one is serious. Situation normal now. Nine teachers have been also admitted in different hospitals. Many children were also handed over to parents," Romil Baniya, DCP South East, told reporters.

The students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad were attending their classes when the incident took place, say media reports. Rest of the students were also evacuated from the building.

"Delhi: More than 50 students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad admitted to three nearby hospitals due to gas leak near the school," reported ANI.

The students were admitted to hospitals after they complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak, said school authorities. The gas leak was suspected to have taken place from a container near the school building.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services were alerted about the gas leak at around 7:35 am on Saturday, say reports. Officials of the fire department said while the source of the leak is unclear, seven teams were sent to the spot to control the leak.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia is likely to visit the children in the hospital soon. "I have asked the DM(District Magistrate) to investigate...Doctors have also said there is no problem," he said.

OneIndia News