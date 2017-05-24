Delhi Metro train evacuated after smoke from AC

A Delhi Metro train was evacuated at Rajiv Chowk station on Wednesday after smoke was noticed to be coming from an Air Conditioner.

The passengers of the train in question were accomodated in other trains. The incident has not hampered movement of trains in the metro system.

The faulty train has been sent to the depot for further investigation.

Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest intersections in the Delhi Metro system. Two of the longest routes - yellow line and blue line- meet at Rajiv Chowk.

On Tuesday, Metro commuters using the Violet Line faced a tough time due to the ongoing safety inspection of the upcoming ITO - Kashmere Gate stretch. Due to the inspection, the trains which were to terminate at ITO were terminated at Mandi House station.

OneIndia News