Delhi MCD election 2017: 51% of Delhi corporators are crorepatis, 10% face criminal charges

26 newly elected corporators of the Delhi municipal corporation have criminal cases against them. A report compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms on the recently concluded Delhi MCD elections 2017 shows that 14 elected corporators have serious criminal charges against them including attempts to murder and crimes against women.

The report was compiled on the basis of self-sworn affidavits of 266 out of 270 candidates who won in the Delhi civic polls, ADR said that the affidavits of four candidates were not available. Out of the corporators who face criminal charges, 14 are from the BJP, 3 are from the Congress, 8 from the Aam Aadmi Party and 1 from the Samajwadi party. The percentage, however, is 8 for the BJP since the party saw 180 of its candidates winning. 6 candidates of the BJP face serious criminal cases. 3 from the Congress, 5 from the AAP also face serious criminal charges, as claimed in their affidavits.

Delhi has some rich corporators

Out of the 266 winners who were analysed 135 corporators are crorepatis, that is about 51 percent. Out of the 180 winners from the BJP, 101 are worth in crores while 15 out of the Congress' 30 are crorepatis. 15 AAP corporators are worth crores along with the lone candidate of INLD and three independent candidates.

The average assets of each winner in the Delhi MCD elections 2017 is a staggering Rs 2.94 crores. The average assets per corporation from the BJP is Rs 3.30 crore and Rs 3.59 crore for the Congress. The average asset of AAP candidates who win the elections is Rs 1.36 crore while for the BSP candidates it is Rs 43.19 lakh. Five independent candidates have average assets of Rs 1.34 crores.

19 winners have assets worth more than Rs 10 crore while 36 corporators have assets worth less than Rs 20 lakh. BJP's Rajpal Singh who won from South Delhi has the highest net worth with assets pegged at more than Rs 50 crore. He, however, also has the highest liability with Rs 9 crore. 53 candidates have not declared income tax details.

OneIndia News