New Delhi, Jan 1: A Jalandhar-based man was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for allegedly entering the facility using a cancelled e-ticket to drop off his girlfriend.

Officials said the man, identified as V Singh, was caught by CISF officials late on Saturday night when he exhibited suspicious behaviour inside the terminal area.

Singh used his original passport and a cancelled e-ticket to gain entry into the airport as he wanted to see off his girlfriend who was travelling to Bangkok.

"He was handed over to Delhi Police for further action under criminal laws," officials said.

Entering the airport terminal is prohibited for any person except valid fliers, bonafide employees and staff working at the facility or people with prior special permission.

PTI