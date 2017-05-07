Delhi: Major mishap averted, wings of aircraft touches another while taking-off

The wings of a Srinagar-bound Jet Airways aircraft touched another plane seconds before take-off in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Sunday.

The incident could have spiralled into a major disaster as planes are most vulnerable at the time of landing and take-off.

On April 7 this year, a major accident was averted after Air India and IndiGo planes came face-to-face on the runway at IGI airport.

In February this year, an accident was averted at Delhi airport after an IndiGo flight missed the runway's centreline because of low visibility due to fog.

In December last year, two planes, an IndiGo and a SpiceJet aircraft, came face-to-face on the runway at IGI. This happened because of a miscommunication with the Air Traffic Control.

OneIndia News