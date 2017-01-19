Delhi LG asks to remove squatters, illegal parking under flyovers

New Delhi, Jan 19: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday ordered the removal of encroachments and unauthorised parking under flyovers and near U-turns on Delhi roads to ensure smooth traffic in the city.

"Critical bottlenecks and congestion points (should) be identified by the Traffic Police and measures (should be) taken to remove them. Unauthorised parkings and encroachments under flyovers and U-turns be removed and the area be fenced and beautified," the Lt. Governor's Office said in a statement.

He also ordered the Delhi Traffic Police to set up a traffic management task force in coordination with other agencies concerned for uniformity in decision-making and focused efforts on the ground. Baijal's directions came during a high-level meeting on traffic management with senior officials of the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority, the three Delhi Municipal Corporations, the Delhi government's Transport Department and others at Raj Nivas here.

He expressed serious concern over reports of regular traffic congestions at various points in Delhi. The Lt. Governor directed all agencies concerned "to work in tandem to resolve traffic management issues and to make Delhi roads safe for all". Baijal also directed the Traffic Police to procure red-light violation detection cameras and automatic number plate reader cameras and install them at identified locations at the earliest.

"Strict action (should) be taken against overspeeding vehicles and persons using mobile phones while driving. No offenders to be spared," he said. He reiterated the need for a uniform parking policy for Delhi and said it needs to be prepared by tghe civic corporations and the Transport Department at the earliest. Baijal also directed for strict implementation of pedestrian safety measures.

IANS