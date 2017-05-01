Delhi: LG Anil Baijal reviews air pollution situation

New Delhi, May 1: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday stressed upon incentivisation of recycled products from municipal solid waste as well as waste-to-energy initiatives.

A review meeting on air pollution in the national capital, which Baijal chaired, also discussed the issue of closure of the Badarpur power plant and control of fly ash by June 2018.

The LG was apprised that the municipal corporations are already working towards solid waste management and bids have been invited for waste-to-energy plants.

"During the meeting, it has been decided that before the closure of Badarpur Thermal Power Plant, operationalisation of Tughlakabad sub-station by June 2018 must be ensured. NTPC Badarpur has to give detailed time-bound plan for disposal of fly ash stored/generated at the site," a statement from the LG office said.

At present, Delhi civic bodies operate waste-to-energy plants, though not to the full capacity. "Lt. Governor asked for a system for incentivisation of the use of end products of recycled waste," the statement read.

During the meeting, the LG was also informed by the Delhi Environment Secretary that the ban on use of Pet Coke, furnace oil and tyre oil in industrial areas of Delhi had already been communicated to the industrial associations.

Representatives from the municipal corporations informed the LG that a total of six sweeping machines would be made available to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation by the end of May, and six to the north corporation, 30 to the south corporation and four to the east minicipal corporation would be delivered soon.

The Delhi Transport Department officials said that 750 out of 968 Pollution Checking Centres were inspected and 167 PCCs had been issued memos for deficiency, 111 issued show-cause notices while five PCCs had been warned.

"Transport Department has suspended 11 Pollution Checking Centres... Action against 400 unauthorised buses plying at 13 locations has been taken. Till April 15, the Transport Department has challaned 15,452 visibly polluting vehicles," the statement said.

