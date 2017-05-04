Delhi: UK Home Secretary Patsy Wilkinson meets Rajiv Mehrishi

Second permanent secretary in the British Home Office Patsy Wilkinson on Thursday arrived at North Block to meet Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

According to sources, India will press for early extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom when the Home Secretaries of both the countries meet.

The absconding businessman was arrested by Scotland Yard last month on fraud allegations, which triggered his extradition process in the British courts. However, he was released on bail as he assured the court to abide by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, including surrendering his passport.

Besides Mallya, there are nine other extradition requests pending with UK namely Rajesh Kapoor, Tiger Hanif, Atul Singh, Raj Kumar Patel, Jatinder Kumar Angurala, Asha Rani Angurala, Sanjeev Kumar Chawla, Shaik Sadiq and Ashok Malik.

In November 2016, during the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Theresa May, India came up with a list of nearly 60 fugitives who are suspected to be hiding in Britain.

