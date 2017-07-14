Delhi HC upholds MP minister Narottam Mishra's disqualification by EC

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Election Commission's (EC) decision of disqualifying Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narottam Mishra for filing wrong accounts of election expenditure.

Mishra was disqualified as the member of Vidhan Sabha and barred from contesting elections for three years by EC.

Last month, Mishra had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court against the EC notice but did not get any relief.

The EC had served notice to Mishra on January 15, 2013. Rajendra Bharti of the Congress had alleged that Mishra, a close aide of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had not filed certain details in his election expenditure in the 2008 polls.

Now, his election from the Datia Assembly constituency stands void.

