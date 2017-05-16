Delhi HC transfer missing JNU student, Najeeb Ahmed case to CBI

The Delhi High Court has transferred the case relating to the missing JNU student, Najeeb Ahmed to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The order was passed on a petition filed by a student who had challenged the notice directing him to appear for a lie-detector test. 27 year old Najeeb Ahmed a first year M.SC. student had gone missing from the JNU hostel in Delhi after an alleged row with members of the ABVP. The missing complaint was filed in October 2016.

Nine students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were asked to appear before a Delhi court in connection with the case. The Delhi Police had issued a notice to the students and asked them to appear before it for a lie-detector test. After receiving the summons, the students had opposed the police's move.

Earlier in February, the Delhi Police was pulled up by the Delhi High Court over the slow progress in the case and was asked to explore other prospects of probe like polygraph test of other persons connected with the disappearance of Ahmed as all other leads in this case had not yielded any good result.

While observing that the probe by the Delhi police had not yielded any results, the HC decided to transfer the case to the CBI.

OneIndia News