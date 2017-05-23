Delhi HC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal over fresh defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Arvind Kejriwal in a fresh defamation suit filed by Arun Jaitely. The Delhi Chief Minister has been asked to respond to the defamation suit filed by the union Finance Minister.

The Delhi High Court has asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear in person or through the registry. The matter has been posted to July 27.

Arun Jaitely had filed a fresh case of defamation against Arvind Kejriwal after his counsel used 'objectionable' words. Jaitley on Monday filed an additional Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after his counsel Ram Jethmalani called him a 'crook' in court.

On May 17, Jaitley appeared in the court for the fourth round of cross-examination by Jethmalani who is representing Arvind Kejriwal. The proceedings ended abruptly after a heated exchange of words between the two. Jaitley took strong objection to the word "crook" used by Jethmalani during cross-examination.

Following the argument in court, Jaitley filed a criminal defamation case against Kejriwal and others in the Patiala court. This even as a civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court.

OneIndia News