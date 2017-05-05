Delhi HC dismisses AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's plea seeking police protection

The Delhi High court on Friday dismissed AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's plea seeking police protection. The MP had sought protection claiming threats to life. The Delhi police told the court that Sasikala Pushpa was already being provided with security like a VIP.

In her petition, Sasikala Pushpa had alleged that the Delhi police was not willing to provide security for her when she stepped out. She claimed that her car was vandalised, her husband was assaulted and she had been receiving death threats. The Delhi police who were respondents in the case told the court that the MP was not cooperating with officials providing security.

"She left the house without informing us. She is not cooperating. We are providing her with every arrangement for security. But she has to tell us in advance when she steps out of the house. How can we provide security if she does not inform us in advance," asked Rahul Mehra, counsel for the Delhi police.

The court reiterated that she has to be provided security and assured the Delhi police that cooperation would be extended henceforth. Sasikala Pushpa had alleged that she was not given protection by Delhi police outdoors.

OneIndia News