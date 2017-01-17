Delhi HC defers Zakir Naik's plea challenging ban on NGO

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing of a plea filed by NRI televangelist Zakir Naik challenging the government decision to ban his NGO Islamic Research Foundation.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva posted the case for January 23. The court asked the central government to present the records relating to the imposition of the ban.

The court was hearing Naik's plea challenging the November 2016 notification of the Home Ministry that imposed an immediate ban on IRF for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The IRF told the court that the notification did not give sufficient reasons and materials for taking such a step and that the ban was imposed without giving any showcause notice.

Naik's name had cropped up for being involved in terrorism activities after one of the Dhaka cafe attackers said that he was influenced by Naik's speeches.

IANS