Delhi: HC asks cops about action taken against illegal pubs

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the AAP government and the police to inform it about the action they have taken against pubs and bars serving liquor without any licence near Hauz Khas Village in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also asked municipal corporation and the police official concerned to inform whether such pubs and joints are being operated or not. The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on February 14 when it will also hear another PIL seeking action against unauthorised constructions in south Delhi's Hauz Khas Village area and its restaurants allegedly operating without necessary licences.

The court's direction came on a plea by advocate Anuja Kapur, who said that such pubs and bars do not have a no objection certificate from the authorities concerned, leading to violation of the law.

The petitioner alleged in her plea that the cops are not seen in that area, because of which several other illegal activities are carried on by the pub owners. While seeking direction to impose a complete ban on such pubs and bars, the plea alleged that their owners are running those activities in connivance with local police.

She also said in her plea that she had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior police officials but no action was taken against the violators.

PTI