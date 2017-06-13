Delhi: Grandfather foils grandson's bid to rob him

An octogenarian grandfather has successfully foiled a robbery attempt on him by none other than his grandson on Saturday afternoon in Delhi's Rohini area.

Mischievous grandson knew of Rs 50 lakh cash with grandfather Ram Lal Miglani, who recently sold a property. So the grandson and his friend stormed the house with a hammer and a toy gun to loot his grandparents, reports Times of India.

When the gate was distractedly left opened by Ram Lal, the two boys wearing a helmet barged into the house and attacked grandmother with the hammer. When Ram Lal heard the feeble voice of his wife he entered the room to see one of the boys holding her at gunpoint.

When Ram Lal was asked to hand over the keys to the locker, he bent down as if to pick something up. Instead, he lashed out hard at the hand of the youth holding the pistol. As the robber dropped the weapon, Ram Lal raised an alarm. The security guard and a few neighbours heard the din, and their approach panicked the intruders, who tried to escape.

Security guard and neighbours caught the boys and tied them to the gate. When the crowd removed the helmets, Ram Lal was shocked to see one of the boys was his grandson, Rajat. Police have registered a case of trespassing and assault against the culprits.

OneIndia News