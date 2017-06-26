Delhi gears up to travel on first ever 'driverless metro'

Delhi metro's first ever driverless trains will be up and running in three months. The automated trains will run on the magenta and pink lines of the Delhi Metro.

Quipped to run on 'Unattended Train Operation' (UTO) mode, these trains have a high level of automation. While the Delhi Metro authorities plan to have operators supervising the trains, they intend to gradually shift to the UTO mode. Although the plan is to make the trains heavily automated with little or no physical intervention, they will be monitored frequently, officials from DMRC said.

"As the new signalling technology to be implemented on this corridor, the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) will also undergo rigorous testing. The response of the train at different speeds, braking of the train and the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre (OCC) will also be monitored during the trials," a DMRC spokesperson said. The official added that the behaviour of the track system and the Over Head Electrification will be checked repeatedly.

"During the trials, the interface of the Metro train is being checked to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track and also testing of various subsystems of coaches shall be done," the DMRC spokesperson said.

The driverless trains will be running on the Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. The Magenta Line which was supposed to be up and running in June, missed the deadline and is now going to be thrown partially open to the public in October. To make up for the loss of time, the Metro rail authorities intend to make trains driverless, for the very first time, along the stretch.

Trial runs are being conducted on two sections of the Phase III corridor, between Kalkaji and Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West to Terminal 1 - IGI Airport Metro station. Both sections are yet to be inspected by Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety. It will be up for inspection after successful signalling trials. The sections will be opened to the public after all the clearances.

While the October inauguration will only allow public access partially, the Delhi Metro authorities plan to complete the expansion of Phase III by March 2018. That will see the commissioning of not only the Magenta Line but the Pink Line too.

With agency inputs.