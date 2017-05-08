Delhi gas leak: NGT issues notice to Centre, state governments

New Delhi, May 8: The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notices to the Central and Delhi governments over the chemical gas leak from the Tughlaqabad container depot that affected over 450 school children. The tribunal also issued a show cause notice to the Container Corporation of India asking why its Tughlaqabad unit should not be not shifted to some other place.

On Saturday, around 450 students and nine teachers of a school in the national capital were admitted to four different hospitals after gas leak was reported near the school.

The students of Rani Jhansi School in Tughlakabad were attending their classes when the incident took place. Rest of the students were also evacuated from the building.

The students were rushed to hospitals after they complained of irritation in eyes and throat due to gas leak, said school authorities.

The gas leak was suspected to have taken place from a container near the school building.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Services were alerted about the gas leak at around 7:35 am. Officials of the fire department said while the source of the leak was unclear, seven teams were sent to the spot to control the leak.

OneIndia News (With PTI inputs)