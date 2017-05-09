Delhi gas leak: NDRF team rushes to spot after complaints of odour

Meanwhile, the police have issued notices to parties to join the probe in connection with the chemical gas leak that affected students

New Delhi, May 9: After receiving complaints of odour from the area, the National Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning. At least 450 students affected after a gas leak near their school in southern New Delhi on May 6.

Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the clean-up operation at a container depot, where a gas leak occurred, in New Delhi
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during the clean-up operation at a container depot, where a gas leak occurred, in New Delhi. Photo credit: PTI

A team from NDRF who rushed to the spot inspected the area and have asked the people not to come in area for next 6 days.

Addressing the reporters NDRF media incharge Shrinivas said that "there was odour, getting spot of gas leak covered with sandbags; told ppl not to come in area for next 6 days."

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Police issues notices

The Police have issued notices to the various parties to join the probe in connection with the chemical gas leak from the Tughlakabad container depot that affected over 450 girl students.

The police are sending notices to the companies involved in the transportation of the container, the customs department and the Container Corporation of India Ltd, the custodian of the depot.

The officer said their probe will focus on ascertaining where the carelessness occurred and the agency responsible for it.

