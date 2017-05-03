Delhi frowns as China confirms it will meddle in Kashmir

New Delhi has reacted strongly to an article by the Chinese media where it confirms that it would meddle in the Kashmir problem. Delhi has said that it would not let China mediate on the issue. We have always maintained that Kashmir is a bi-lateral issue which can be resolved by Delhi and Islamabad, a top official in the government informed OneIndia.

China does quote about how it had negotiated between Myanmar and Bangladesh on the Rohingya issue. However that is different when compared to Kashmir. Moreover there has not been a solution to the Rohingya issue, the Indian official also said.

On Tuesday, the China run Global Times said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or the CPEC will be Beijing's road to Kashmir. The Global Times reported that, " given the massive investment that China has made in countries along the One Belt One Road, China now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the one in Kashmir between India and Pakistan."

India had raised concerns over Beijing's investment in the CPEC. This is the for the first time that a media has put in paper, China's long term strategy to play the role of a mediator. India has always maintained that Kashmir is a bi-lateral issue which

can be resolved only by Delhi and Islamabad.

The state-run publication makes it clear that it has been a successful mediator. China heavily invested in OBOR and it is Beijing's interest to help resolve a crisis. China's recent mediation between Myanmar and Bangladesh over Rohingya issue shows the increased ability of Beijing in resolving conflicts beyond its borders to maintain regional stability, the report also stated.

China's decision to "mediate" between Myanmar and Bangladesh to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis was a prelude to Kashmir, the article in the Global Times also said. The article however says that mediating will not be easy. It would be perhaps one of the toughest challenges for China, the article revealed.

OneIndia News