Delhi: Four killed as fire breaks out in house

Four persons of a family died and another was injured after a fire broke out at their house in Seemapuri in Delhi on Friday, the Delhi Fire Services said.

According to reports, the incident took place hours after the family fell asleep after celebrating the birthday of their 12-year-old daughter.

The fire broke out at 3 am and could be controlled only after an hour, the police said. Prima facie, the cause of the fire is short-circuited.

According to the police, the fire broke out in an electric meter due to a short-circuit and spread to the other area. The fire department officials pulled out five persons from the house. Four of them were declared "brought dead", the police said.

They died due to suffocation. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Verma (40), his father Vijay Verma (63) and his children, Harshu (12) and Chiku (four), the police said. Sanjay Verma's wife Mona (34) is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital with 40 per cent burn injuries, they added.

Four dead and two injured after fire broke out in the basement of a house in Delhi's Dilshad Garden earlier today pic.twitter.com/tFz1iDy3Kn — ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

OneIndia News