New Delhi, Jun 27: Five persons died and four others were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in southeast Delhi's Okhla on Monday night.

A call was received around 9.56 PM on Monday about a cylinder blast in a tea stall near the shanties, said a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire engulfed two shanties located near the tea stall. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 10.59 PM, he said.

Some families had come together for a wedding in the area this week when the incident took place. Five persons, including three women, a man and a six- year-old girl, died in the incident.

A six-year-old girl, Khusi, was among those killed. Two other deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Usha and 20-year-old Shasikant. Identities of two other women killed in the incident were yet to be ascertained.

While one of the injured persons was discharged after treatment, three persons are in a critical state, police said.

