Delhi: Five-fold increase in Driving Licence fee

New Delhi, Jan 9: Getting a driving licence will cost Delhiites five times more while taking a driving test would also be expensive with a six-fold hike in base fees as RTOs in the city on Monday started charging new rates revised by the Centre.

The fees for issuing a driving licence has been increased from the existing Rs 40 to Rs 200 per category (bikes, cars). A senior official of the Transport department said that charges will be higher with imposition of Rs 200 driving licence smart card fee.

According to notification issued by the Transport Ministry, those applicant failing to renew their licence on time now will have to pay Rs 300 and an additional fee of Rs one thousand for each year of delay.

"All 13 regional transport offices (RTOs) of the Transport Department today started charging revised fees from the people," the official said.