Delhi: Fire breaks out at Antriksh Bhawan

New Delhi, May 10: A fire broke out on Wednesday in Antriksh Bhawan in Delhi, following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

The blaze broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi.

"A call was received at 8.29 am following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official of the fire department told reporters.

"The fire was brought under control by 9.15 am No one was injured in the incident," the official added.

IANS