Delhi: Fire breaks out at Antriksh Bhawan in KG marg

New Delhi, May 3: A fire broke out at Antriksh Bhawan located in Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg on Wednesday evening.

A call was received at 6.15 PM about the fire breaking out at Parikrama Restaurant located in Antriksh Bhawan, said a senior officer from Delhi Fire Services.

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, the official said.

Antriksh Bhawan is located in Delhi's busy commercial hub Connaught place. It houses several offices besides popular restaurant called Parikrama or the revolving restaurant.

PTI