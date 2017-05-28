An E-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday evening in GTB Nagar after he prevented two students from urinating near the Metro station.

The incident happened when the autodriver who has been identified as Ravinder was parking his e-rickshaw on the roadside and noticed two-three youth who appeared to be students, were drinking alcohol and were urinating on the roadside.

When Ravinder opposed them, an argument ensued in which the youths threatened Ravinder and said they would come back with their friends.

In order to take revenge, the boys then came around with 14-15 men around 8pm and started beating Ravinder with towels, stones and brutally thrashed him. Somehow Ravinder was able to run away and called for help his brother, who rushed him to Bara Hindu Rao hospital where he was declared brought dead.

