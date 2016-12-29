Delhi court sends Lodha, Tandon to four-day ED custody

The ED had arrested Tandon in the national capital on Thursday morning in connection with a money laundering probe.

New Delhi, Dec 29: A Delhi court on Thursday sent city- based lawyer Rohit Tandon and businessman Paras Mal Lodha, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, to four- day custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Paras Mal Lodha being produced in Saket Court in Delhi

The duo were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar, who allowed their custodial interrogation till January two. The ED had arrested Tandon in the national capital this morning in connection with a money laundering probe, which involves seizure of Rs 13.6 crore post demonetisation after the police raided his law firm premises as part of an anti-black money operation.

Lodha was arrested on December 21 and later the court had sent him to seven-day ED custody on December 22.

Lodha is a Kolkata based real estate developer who has a stake in mining, consultancy and finance firms. He is alleged to be close to Chennai based sand mining tycoon J Sekhar Reddy who was arrested by the CBI. It is suspected that Reddy during his questioning gave out the name of Lodha.

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2016, 19:36 [IST]
