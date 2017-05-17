Delhi: Cops nab couple in gang-rape case, learns duo involved in running sex racket

New Delhi, May 17: After the arrest of a couple in a gang-rape case, the Delhi police on Wednesday were shocked to hear that the duo was actually running a sex racket with its branches in various locations of Delhi-NCR.

According to police, acting on a tip-off that a person identified as Gaurav Anand and his close aide Nina Soni alias Sonu Bangalan alias Ameena Khatoon, the residents of Madhu Vihar area in Delhi were alleged offenders in a gang rape case were arrested when they reached Garhi village in south-east Delhi on Monday.

The anti-auto theft squad team of south-east district raided the identified place and the duo was arrested. During the interrogation, the duo confessed that they have been operating a sex racket in the city, said south-east DCP Romil Baaniya. It is suspected that the couple had rich businessmen as their clients.

During the interrogation, Gaurav revealed that he used to work as a driver at a call center but was fired for demanding more salary. He fought with his wife and left his home. Later, he came in contact with Sonu Bangalan and began to live with her. By then, Sonu was already running a call girl racket and Gaurav joined her business, the DCP said.

On the other hand, Sonu, a native of West Bengal was abandoned by her husband after she gave birth to a second child. Later, she moved to Delhi and started living with a man identified as Atul Soni and got involved in the business providing call girls to the clients.

When she came into contact with Gaurav she left Soni and started living with Gaurav.

Sonu is said to be accused in three cases. Efforts are on to nab the other accomplices.

OneIndia News