Delhi: Cops arrest man for printing fake Rs 2000 notes

New Delhi, Jun 14: A man has been arrested here for allegedly printing counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes as fake currency worth face value of Rs 1.78 lakh was seized from him, the police said.

A raid was carried out by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday at the accused's house in Shastri Nagar area and 89 fake notes were seized, they added.

On a tip-off about counterfeit currency being printed, a team was constituted and a raid was conducted.

Imran Khan was arrested from a house in Shastri Nagar and police also seized a printer and computer that were being used to print the currency, said a senior police officer.

Khan said he was printing the fake Rs 2000 notes on instruction of a person named Michael alias Bunty, who is a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. The accused also said that Michael was supposed to come there to collect the notes yesterday but somehow did not turn up.

The paper used for printing the fake notes was thick and the currency did not have the thread line and the watermark, the police said. Police are questioning Khan to identify the other accused and establish the trail of the fake currency.

