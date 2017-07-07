Delhi CET 2017, second allotment results, how to check

The Delhi CET 2017, second allotment results has been declared.

The Department of Training and Technical Education of Delhi (DTTE) announced the result on its official website.

The first round of counselling began on June 17 and ended on June 29. As per the official site, the second allotment results should be released today and the allotment process for this round will carry on till July 12. The third counselling results will be released on July 19.

The results are available at cetdelhi.nic.in.

How to check Delhi CET 2017 second allotment result

Go to cetdelhi.nic.in

Click on notification for allotment results

Click on registered candidate login

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News