Delhi CET 2017 result declared, documents needed for counseling, how to check

The Delhi CET 2017 result has been announced. The candidates can check their results on the official website of the Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE)

Many have applied for CET to seek admissions into diploma courses in AICTE approved institutions in Delhi. The candidates can their results at cetdelhiexam.nic.in.

Documents require during Delhi CET 2017 counselling:

Payment receipt of Online Part - payment made by the candidate.

Copy of Provisional Allotment letter, online registration slip, copy of choices submitted by candidate, two latest identical colour photographs of 7.0 cm x 5.5 cm size same as that of on the admit card

Admit card of CET -2017(Original).

Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies).

Certificate and Mark Sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

How to check Delhi CET result 2017

Log on to cetdelhiexam.nic.in

Click result link of desired course

Enter roll number and other details

View result

Download

Take a printout

